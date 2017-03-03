Baby Rattle Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

BOSTON (CBS) — A rattle that could pose a choking hazard for young children has been recalled.
The Kids II company said it has voluntarily recalled the Oball Rattle Model 81031, which could be purchased at major retailers nationwide and online.
Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065, located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle, are included in the recall.
This particular model of Oball Rattle, sold after January 1, 2016, is affected by the recall.
The product includes three disc-shaped clear plastic chambers that have five orange beads in each. The company says the beads could come out of the chambers and pose a choking risk for young children.
If you have purchased the recalled Oball Rattle model, there is an online registration page you need to complete in order to receive a kit to return the toy and become eligible for a refund.
For more information, you can call 877-243-7314 between 8 a.m and 5 p.m., Eastern time.