NightSide – The WBZ Car Guys Are In Studio

March 3, 2017 1:05 AM By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ, WBZ Car Guys

BOSTON (CBS) – Spring is right around the corner, and the driving season will be upon us before you know it! Though we didn’t get a ton of snow this winter, there are still some things you should do to make sure your car survived the colder months and is in top shape for the warmer weather ahead. Larry and Scott Rubenstein and Tony from Route 1 Auto Service in Peabody join Dan in the NightSide studio to give their tips and to answer your questions.

Contact Larry Thursdays between 3pm and 4 pm at 978-532-4001

Email – scanauto@aol.com

Originally broadcast March 2nd, 2017.

