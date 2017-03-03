NightSide – Should Attorney General Sessions Resign?

March 3, 2017 1:04 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – During his confirmation hearing for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions was asked by Senator Al Franken about what he would do if he was presented evidence that members of the Trump campaign team had contact with Russian officials during the campaign. While answering the question, Sessions said that he personally had had no contact with Russian officials during the campaign. Yesterday, the Department of Justice acknowledged that this was not true. Today, Attorney General Sessions announced that he would recuse himself from any investigations involving the Trump campaign. Does that go far enough, or should Sessions resign as Attorney General for lying during his confirmation hearing?

Originally broadcast March 2nd, 2017.

