Residents Evacuate As Fire Rips Through Lawrence Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A late-night fire ripped through a Lawrence home, displacing more than a dozen people.
Flames broke out on Kendall Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.
The fire started the in the second floor at the rear of the building. Residents were home at the time, but everyone got out safely.
A pet was rescued from the third floor of the building, which includes three apartments.
The fire displaced 13 residents, who are being assisted by Red Cross.
Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution while heavy flames shot through the roof of the home.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Flames caused $300,000 in damage.
