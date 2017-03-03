WBZ4[1]
I-Team’s Call For Action Helps Worcester Couple With Frustrating RMV Issue

March 3, 2017 5:55 PM By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: I-Team, Paula Ebben, RMV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles is not known for its great customer service. But a Worcester man says the RMV’s lack of action threatened his health
and safety.

Kevin Deignan is recovering from a complicated surgery after suffering a nasty fall during a January snow storm. “I shattered the hip in five different places. I have a rod that goes almost down to my knee,” he explained showing off x-rays of the hardware in his leg.

He is making great progress, but he moves slowly and needs a walker to get around, so getting to his doctor’s office can be a major production. “It’s pretty challenging,” he said. “If you can’t park close, it’s going to take you a while to navigate.”

That’s why his wife, Michelle, contacted the Registry of Motor Vehicles to apply for a temporary handicapped placard. “When it didn’t come after a month, that’s when I called,” Michelle explained.

The RMV told her they were running behind processing applications and to call at the end of February. She called on February 28th, more than six weeks after the accident. That’s when she was told they couldn’t find Kevin’s application. “I was at the end of my ropes at that point,” she said. “I was thinking I may not even need it at that point,” Kevin added. “This is the time I need it, right now.”

That’s when Michelle decided to call the I-Team’s Call For Action. We reached out to the Registry and later that day Michelle got a call. “They said, ‘I’m sorry. We apologize for what happened,’” she recalled telling us they promised to have a placard in the mail in a day or two.

An RMV spokesperson told us that temporary placards are supposed to be expedited and should be completed in 30 days.

The statement also said: “..the RMV recently reminded staff statewide of the dedicated procedure for expediting these applications..”

Michelle and Kevin are just glad their trips to physical therapy will now be a lot easier. “Thank goodness for the I-Team,” Kevin said.

