Harlem Globetrotters Stop By WBZ NewsRadio Studios

BOSTON (CBS) — The always entertaining Harlem Globetrotters are in the midst of their 91st season and 2017 world tour, including stops at the TD Garden on March 5 and 11.
Two fan-favorites, “Buckets” Blakes and “El Gato” Melendez stopped by the WBZ NewsRadio 1030 studios on Thursday to chat with sports anchor Adam Kaufman about the tour, the most fun parts of being a Globie, the new 4-point line, making Patriots coach Bill Belichick smile, Blakes’ smooth shot from LONG-distance (like, 583 feet!!), and so much more.
Enjoy the extensive interview below: