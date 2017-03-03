Gov. Baker Prepared To Boost State Funds For Planned Parenthood

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration says it’s prepared to increase state funds for Planned Parenthood clinics if Congress blocks Medicaid funding for the organization.

A spokeswoman for the Republican governor said Baker strongly supports women’s health and believes Massachusetts has a responsibility to make sure Planned Parenthood services remain available for all state residents.

“Governor Baker is a strong supporter of women’s health and believes the Commonwealth has a responsibility to ensure access to the important health care services offered by Planned Parenthood in all corners of our state, and the administration is prepared to fund these services should the federal government pursue changes that would block care for women and families here in Massachusetts,” said Lizzy Guyton, communications director for Gov. Baker.

A draft of a Republican proposal to replace the federal Affordable Care Act would stop federal payments to the clinics which provide health services to women, including abortions. The bill has not been finalized.

In a statement, the organization praised Baker’s comments.

I thank Governor Baker for his commitment to the health and wellbeing of Planned Parenthood patients. Yet no Governor should be put in position of trying to mitigate attacks on women in his or her state made by Congress. At a time when extreme politicians in Congress want to block millions of people from accessing essential preventive care at Planned Parenthood health centers, it is reassuring to see Governor Baker put the health and well-being of our communities ahead of politics. Governor Baker’s support for Planned Parenthood’s patients makes clear that women’s health, sexual and reproductive health, and access to affordable health care are all non-partisan issues. I hope his fellow Republican colleagues in Washington, D.C. take note of Governor Baker’s leadership and follow suit.

The organization says clinics in Massachusetts could lose about $2 million in Medicaid reimbursements if the plan were adopted.

Planned Parenthood supporters, including Democratic members of Congress, plan a rally on Boston Common Saturday to protest funding cuts.

