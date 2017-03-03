David Price Tweets He’s Returning To Fort Myers, Says Nothing About Elbow

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price traveled to Indianapolis on Friday to meet with Dr. James Andrews, which is often an ominous sign for pitchers who may be in danger of needing season-ending Tommy John surgery. But Price just made his outlook more optimistic on Friday afternoon after tweeting about … the weather.

Price took to Twitter on Friday to update his 1.69 million followers to announce that he’s heading back to sunny Fort Myers, Fla., which isn’t as “chilly” as Indy. He also cracked a couple of jokes about the NFL Combine.

Although he offered no updates on his sore elbow, which prompted him to get a second opinion from Dr. Andrews, the tone of his tweet suggests that he did not receive any bad news.

Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11…ill let one of you name my island — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) March 3, 2017

This has to be interpreted as a good sign for Price, whom Peter Abraham said was “very optimistic” about his situation when he spoke to Toucher & Rich on Friday morning. Have to feel that only a complete psychopath would tweet something this cheerful right after being told he needed Tommy John surgery.

Side note: when you give fans the chance to name your “island,” you’re just asking for responses like these:

@DAVIDprice24 Playoff Win Island — The RedSox bandwagon (@acepransky) March 3, 2017

@DAVIDprice24 playoff Win island. Population 0 — Chris (@Callmepowers) March 3, 2017

Red Sox Nation may be hard on Price for his inability to win a playoff start (have you heard that he’s 0-8 as a starter in his playoff career?), but nobody wants to see him have to get Tommy John surgery and miss the entire season. Based on the tenor of his tweet on Friday, he’s still feeling optimistic that he will avoid that.

