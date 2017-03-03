WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Anonymous Donor Leaves $50,000 Check At Conway Tornado Recovery Fundraiser

March 3, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Conway, Tornado

CONWAY (CBS) – An unknown man left a check for $50,000 in a donation jar during a recent fundraiser to raise money following a rare February tornado in western Massachusetts.

A fundraiser was being held at the Conway Inn on Tuesday night when General Manager Tim Fisk says a man wearing a suit walked in, asked where the donation jar, and dropped off a cashier’s check. He left the inn before he could be identified.

The check has since cleared and the money was placed into the town’s recovery fund.

An aerial view of the tornado damage in Conway Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Fisk said the inn and town are extremely grateful and would love to thank the donor, but he wanted to remain anonymous.

The western Massachusetts town is recovering after an EF-1 tornado carved a path of destruction on Saturday night.

A barn, several houses, and many trees were destroyed during the tornado.

It was the first-ever tornado to touch down in Massachusetts in the month of February.

An online fundraising page has raised $15,000

