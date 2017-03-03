Bobcat Spotted In Leicester

LEICESTER (CBS) — A bobcat was spotted in Leicester early Friday morning.
Leicester Police put out a notice on their Facebook page that it was seen twice around 8 a.m. in the woods near power lines that cross Route 9 by Henshaw and Mannville streets.
Police said the bobcat was seen on the south side of Route 9 and went back into the woods.
Officials at the Leicester Learning Center told WBZ-TV the bobcat sighting was behind their building. They said no one was outside at the time.
Authorities said they will check the area during the day, along with an animal control officer, who will be in touch with Environmental Police if necessary
Bobcats are common in central and western Massachusetts, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
