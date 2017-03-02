WATCH: Patriots’ Trey Flowers Shows Off Basketball Skills With Harlem Globetrotters

BOSTON (CBS) — Trey Flowers may be a rising defensive star for the New England Patriots, but if this whole NFL football thing doesn’t work out for him, perhaps he has a future playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Flowers recently learned some impressive trick-shot skills with the iconic basketball team in a new video, which you can watch above. Veteran Globetrotters Anthony “Buckets” Blakes and Orlando “El Gato” Meléndez gave Flowers a crash course in becoming a member of the team – and, as you can see in the video, he’s got potential.
The Patriots defensive end did play basketball at Columbia High School in Huntsville, Ala., so it’s not like he’s never handled a basketball before.
Flowers, who recorded a big-time sack on the Falcons’ Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, will participate in the “football” portion of the Globetrotters’ game at TD Garden on Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. To celebrate Flowers’ special appearance, the team plans to donate tickets to local YMCA and Boys and Girls clubs.
A Globetrotters game is a far cry from what Flowers usually does on Sunday afternoons, but maybe he’s found his second career when he’s done with football. Hopefully, for the Patriots’ sake, that won’t happen for a long time.