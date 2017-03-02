WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

WATCH: Patriots’ Trey Flowers Shows Off Basketball Skills With Harlem Globetrotters

March 2, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Harlem Globetrotters, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Trey Flowers

BOSTON (CBS) — Trey Flowers may be a rising defensive star for the New England Patriots, but if this whole NFL football thing doesn’t work out for him, perhaps he has a future playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Flowers recently learned some impressive trick-shot skills with the iconic basketball team in a new video, which you can watch above. Veteran Globetrotters Anthony “Buckets” Blakes and Orlando “El Gato” Meléndez gave Flowers a crash course in becoming a member of the team – and, as you can see in the video, he’s got potential.

The Patriots defensive end did play basketball at Columbia High School in Huntsville, Ala., so it’s not like he’s never handled a basketball before.

Flowers, who recorded a big-time sack on the Falcons’ Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, will participate in the “football” portion of the Globetrotters’ game at TD Garden on Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. To celebrate Flowers’ special appearance, the team plans to donate tickets to local YMCA and Boys and Girls clubs.

A Globetrotters game is a far cry from what Flowers usually does on Sunday afternoons, but maybe he’s found his second career when he’s done with football. Hopefully, for the Patriots’ sake, that won’t happen for a long time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia