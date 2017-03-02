Red Sox Concerned After David Price Has MRI On Sore Elbow, Will Miss Next Spring Start

BOSTON (CBS) — We have our first “uh-oh” moment of Red Sox Spring Training.

Elbow soreness will cause Red Sox lefty David Price to miss his next scheduled start on Sunday, and to make matters worse, he’s heading to the famous Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion on the injury.

“He came out of the two inning sim game the other day with increased soreness, so we’re holding him out,” Farrell told reporters in Fort Myers. “He’s gone through some soreness in the forearm/elbow area in previous spring trainings, but this one has a little more intencity to it. He went for an MRI [Wednesday] and we’re still in the processes of evaluating the MRI and gathering information.”

Farrell said he expects Price to get the second opinion in the coming days.

David Price had an MRI. Forearm/elbow issue. Going to get an opinion from Dr. Andrews at the NFL combine. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 2, 2017

David Price had MRI on elbow will get 2nd opinion will not make next start — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) March 2, 2017

“We have a concern for every play, particularly when they can’t make their scheduled appearance. He feels improved today over yesterday, so that’s an encouraging sign. But still, we have to take every step along the way to get our arms around this,” added Farrell. “He’s battled this, seemingly, in every spring training. We will acknowledge that this one has a little more intensity to it, so that’s why we’re scratching him from Sunday.”

Farrell said there were no signs of the ailment leading up to Wednesday’s simulated game, and Price has looked sharp all spring.

While the extent of the injury remains unknown, it is clearly something the Red Sox are worried about. There were high hopes that Price, along with Chris Sale and reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, would form a three-headed monster at the front of Boston’s rotation, but Thursday’s news is troubling to say the least.

Price went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 2016, the first year of a 7-year, $217 million deal he signed with Boston last offseason.