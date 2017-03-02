WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

MBTA Electricians Resuscitate Man Who Collapsed At Government Center Station

March 2, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Government Center, Juli McDonald, MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) – Three MBTA electricians rushed to save a man who collapsed at Government Center Station Thursday morning.

With the help of an automated defibrillator and their training, the man was conscious when he left for the hospital.

“That guy is alive today because of how we were trained,” said MBTA electrician Kevin O’Brien.

From routine electrical work to a life or death test; the man had collapsed without a pulse on the platform at Government Center Station. Three MBTA electricians knew they had no time to waste.

“We didn’t have to say ‘you do this, you do this,’” said MBTA electrician Richard Ryan. “Everyone knew what to do. If someone wasn’t giving chest compressions, the other guy did it.”

MBTA electricians perform CPR on man who collapsed at Government Center Station (Image from MBTA)

MBTA electricians perform CPR on man who collapsed at Government Center Station (Image from MBTA)

“They always use the song ‘Staying Alive’ to do your chest compression rates,” said O’Brien. “So I’m singing the song and counting and I said this is somebody’s father and we’re going to get him out of here.”

The workers had those life-saving skills to reach for thanks to years of training from the MBTA and their Local 103 union. And they actually reached for their real tools as well.

“Being an electrician we always carry a knife,” O’Brien said. “Cut the shirt right off the guy, so when he came down with his AED the paddles went right on.”

By the time paramedics arrived to rush the man to the hospital, he was conscious and breathing. All thanks to the three underground heroes.

“You don’t know what any day at the T is going to be,” said MBTA electrician Edward Reynolds. “You have to deal with the public, a lot of people, personalities and situations.”

“Everything went so well, how can you not be proud?” said Ryan.

The patient was listed in fair condition at Mass General Hospital Thursday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia