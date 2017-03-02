WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Look Good Feel Better en Español

March 2, 2017 3:10 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
March 4, 2017
For more than 25 years, the American Cancer Society has been having an event called Look Good Feel Better with the mission of helping women with cancer to feel empowered! Now, for the second straight year, they will be having this event completely in Spanish, to try to help Latino women with all types of cancer. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about this important event with American Cancer Society Certified Cosmetologist, Maria Cristina Ochoa. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
Look Good Feel Better
Monday, March 6, 2017  10AM-12PM
Dana Farber Cancer Institute
1-800-227-2345
www.lookgoodfeelbetter.org
www.cancer.org

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

