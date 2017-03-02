Trump Has ‘Total’ Confidence In Sessions As Mass. Delegation Calls For AG’s Resignation

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The entire Massachusetts Congressional delegation is among the growing list of elected officials calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also said Wednesday night Sessions should resign. Warren is asking for an independent special prosecutor to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Warren, who has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, reacted in a series of tweets to reports that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign.

The White House says Sessions met with the diplomat in his capacity as a then-U.S. senator, not a Trump campaign adviser.

President Donald Trump told pool reporters Thursday afternoon he has “total” confidence in Sessions.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Congressmen Richard Neal, Jim McGovern, Niki Tsongas, Joe Kennedy, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Michael Capuano, Stephen Lynch and Bill Keating have all released separate statements calling for Sessions to resign.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said in a statement that Sessions should recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation. Collins added that Sessions should also clarify his statements to the Judiciary Committee

Warren, meanwhile, said in one tweet that Sessions should never have been confirmed by the Senate in the first place and should resign.

This is not normal. This is not fake news. This is a very real & serious threat to the national security of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 2, 2017

In another, the Democrat said the controversy surrounding Sessions was “not fake news,” but rather a serious threat to national security.

