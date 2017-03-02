Boston Police Officers Describe Grisly Crime Scene In Hernandez Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Boston Police officers and a paramedic testified Thursday about what they saw moments after Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were murdered in a car at a traffic light in the South End on July 16, 2012.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is charged with both murders. He sat quietly in Suffolk Superior Court as the officers answered questions about the shooting.

Hernandez is accused of pulling the trigger.

Photographs of the car de Abreu and Furtado were in were shown in court Thursday, the second day of testimony in the trial.

“I observed two individuals, one on the driver’s side, one on the passenger side, both which appeared to be unresponsive. One gentleman had a gunshot wound, apparent gunshot wound to the chest and the other had an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” Officer Luciano Cirino-Ayuso testified.

It was difficult testimony for the victims’ relatives to hear, as they sat crowded in a row behind Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins in the courtroom.

Victims' family behind #AaronHernandez's fiancée watching Boston Police officer describe crime scene car surrounded by shattered glass #wbz pic.twitter.com/cZKoenXPTY — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 2, 2017

A responding police sergeant said officers and a K-9 unit scoured the scene, looking for evidence shortly after the shootings.

“We searched for shell casings near the vehicle. We didn’t find any at that time. So, basically, the evidence we had was the car itself,” Sergeant Sean McCarthy said.

Defense attorney Jose Baez asked if the fact that the bodies were covered with sheets before they were photographed contaminated the crime scene.

“In my opinion, I wouldn’t officially call the scene contaminated just because sheets were put on the bodies,” Sgt. McCarthy testified.

Boston EMS Paramedic David Cioffi says he covered car w/sheet so victims would be out of view to "preserve dignity." #wbz #HernandezTrial pic.twitter.com/8SugUKO8hG — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 2, 2017

Officers say three other passengers were in the car with de Abreu and Furtado. One was wounded in the attack.

“It came to your determination that two of the individuals in the BMW had fled,” defense attorney Baez said.

“After we found that out, much later,” Sgt. McCarthy said.

"He was holding his shoulder…bloodstains on his shirt & he was crying. Boston Sgt. Clifford McHale describes survivor #HernandezTrial #wbz pic.twitter.com/5FPilfcapC — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 2, 2017

Hernandez is accused of shooting up de Abreu and Furtado’s car a short time after De Abreu bumped into Hernandez at a nightclub, spilling his drink.

The defense says there is no proof of that happening.

They contend it was Alexander Bradley, a Hernandez friend, who fired the fatal shots.

