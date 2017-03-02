Drew Stafford Won’t Debut For Bruins Against Rangers

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans will have to wait until this weekend to get a look at the team’s newest player.

Forward Drew Stafford, acquired by Boston from Winnipeg at Wednesday’s trade deadline, will not be in the lineup Thursday night when the B’s host the New York Rangers. The team will get their first look at Stafford at practice on Friday, and then determine if he’ll be in the lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

“He’s a veteran player in the league, so we know about him,” interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Stafford on Thursday. “He’s a skilled guy and he’ll get a chance to play to his strengths. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but obviously if he’s available on Saturday then we’ll most likely play him.”

Cassidy sounds excited about the addition of Stafford, an 11-year veteran who had four goals and 13 points in 40 games with Winnipeg this season, but said time will tell where he fits into his lineup.

“He’s got size, he’s a guy that’s scored goals in this league, he’s experienced and can add offense while still playing a 200-foot game,” said Cassidy. “We’ll talk to him first. He may be a guy that’s comfortable on his off side, so those are things we need to find out. Until we do then it’s not exactly fair to say where he’s going to play. It’s fair to say he’s a skill guy that can score goals, so we’ll find a place for him.”

The Bruins currently sit at 33-24-6 on the season, with their 72 points good for third in the Atlantic Division.

