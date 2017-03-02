What’s Up This Weekend: Dining Deals, Golf Expo, Globetrotters

BOSTON (CBS) – From dining out deals, to basketball tricks and reliving Revolutionary history, there is plenty going on in Boston this weekend.



GLOBETROTTERS

Sunday afternoon the Harlem Globetrotters bring their basketball stylings to the TD Garden. They turn basketball into a mix of magic, art, and sidesplitting comedy. The lineup for their 2017 tour includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, TNT Lister and Ace Jackson. INFO & TICKETS: tdgarden.com

GOLF EXPO

If you are itching for spring, this could be the place for you. The National Golf Expo takes up residence at the Seaport World Trade Center this weekend. The Expo has more than 100 exhibitors featuring equipment sales, club testing, golf destination travel, interactive golf games, and a large indoor driving range. INFO & TICKETS: golfexpoboston.com

RELIVE HISTORY

Each year on March 4, Boston marks the anniversary of the Boston Massacre, a significant event on the road to the American Revolution in which five people were killed. “Attendees of the day-long commemoration will be immersed in the historic events and details of everyday existence in British-occupied Boston” The day culminates with an authentic reenactment at 7pm in front of the Old State House. EVENT SCHEDULE: bostonhistory.org

DINE OUT DEALS

It’s an annual event that will please your palette. Dine Out Boston takes over about 200 local restaurants from March 5-17. Previously known as Restaurant Week, you’ll find fixed price menus at many of Boston and Cambridge’s hottest spots (Saturdays excluded). It’s your chance to test out that restaurant you’ve had your eye on, for a more reasonable price. Meals are either $15, $20, or $25 for lunch, and $28, $33, or $38 for dinner. Reservations required. MORE INFO: boston-discovery-guide.com

MFA FIRST FRIDAYS

The First Friday of each month, the MFA hosts a special 21+ evening. “Join us for fine art, music, bars featuring signature cocktails, and delicious tapas available for purchase.” It’s something different for you and friends this Friday night. The event does sell out, so advance tickets are recommended. INFO & TICKETS: mfa.org