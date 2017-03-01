Trader Joe’s Worker Killed In Tragic Accident Identified By Acton Police

Weather Alert: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

March 1, 2017 1:07 PM
ACTON (CBS) — The woman and the driver involved in a tragic fatal accident outside a Trader Joe’s in Acton have been identified.

Police say 18-year-old Bryce Nelson of Vineyard Haven was backing out of a parking spot Tuesday evening when he ran over 62-year-old Diane Fichtel of Ashburnham.

Fitchel was working at the store at the time she was hit. She died at the scene.

Nelson did not leave and he has not been charged at this point in the investigation.

The Trader Joe’s was closed Wednesday out of respect for Fitchel and her family, according to the Associated Press.

