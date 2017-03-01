Leominster Woman Hopes To Find ‘Route 2 Angel’ Who Helped Save Her Life

Weather Alert: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

March 1, 2017 6:22 PM By David Wade
LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A Leominster woman is on a mission. She just wants to say thank you to a woman she calls her “Route 2 Angel.”

The Good Samaritan stopped to help, and that made all the difference.

“I just got really sweaty and it was very hard to breath,” says Kate LaBelle is remembering driving on Route 2 near Devens last May.

She knew she had to get off the highway.

“On the off ramp, I lost consciousness,” she says.

LaBelle drifted off the road and into a guardrail. She woke up to the sound of a woman’s voice.

A Good Samaritan had stopped and called 911.

“I was very, very sick. So she was very comforting. She held my hair, rubbed my back and stayed with me until the ambulance came,” LaBelle said.

Kate LaBelle is hoping to find a woman who helped save her life on Route 2. (WBZ-TV)

Kate LaBelle is hoping to find a woman who helped save her life on Route 2. (WBZ-TV)

Doctors found that Kate had a serious heart problem and needed emergency surgery.

“They told me when I got to the hospital after I was stabilized, I had about 20 more minutes to live,” she says.

Doctors then learned that the heart problem was caused by a rare cancer, and it was Stage 4.

LaBelle has endured chemo for the past nine months, all while wondering who was the person kind enough to help her along Route 2.

“No one took her information because they thought she was my mother because she was so loving,” LaBelle says.

Now LaBelle’s goal is to find her Route 2 Angel.

“She got me help exactly when I needed it. I just want to meet her so I can give her a big hug and thank her from the bottom of my heart for saving my life,” said LaBelle. “Because if she didn’t stop, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. It means a lot that she stopped.  I’m not sure everyone would.”

All LaBelle knows about her “angel” is that she’s a nurse.

She hopes she’ll see the WBZ-TV story and get in touch through Kate’s Facebook page.

