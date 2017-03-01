Weather Alert: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Police Officer Injured By Falling Scaffolding

March 1, 2017 6:00 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – A police officer was injured by a piece of falling scaffolding that came down in high winds Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston Police officer was working a detail on Milk Street when he was struck. The debris cut the officer’s head and may have broken his collarbone. The injuries are said to be minor.

Witnesses say there were high wind gusts in the area when the debris fell just before 1:30 p.m.

The street was shut down for about 90 minutes after the incident and workers took down a section of scaffolding to make sure it was safe in the high winds.

