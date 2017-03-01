NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Rumors, Rumblings And Reports From Around The League

7 a.m.: They of NHL reckoning is upon us.
Today at 3 p.m., teams will have made their final moves in either their run for a shot at Lord Stanley’s Cup or in their admission that 2017 just won’t be their year. As always, it’s difficult to decipher ahead of time which teams will be buyers and which teams will choose to be sellers. But by 3 p.m. today, we’ll have a good idea.
And so, as the rumors fly all morning and afternoon around the NHL, from Sunrise to Vancouver and from Anaheim to Montreal, we’ll have them all covered right here in the live blog leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m.
Locally, we’ll see what the Bruins do. They’re certainly in the postseason mix, and Don Sweeney definitely has some demands from his bosses regarding a postseason run, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them try to add to their roster if possible.
Check back often, as we’ll be updating with reports, rumors and done deals all day long.