Mike Gorman: Celtics Need A Competitive Bounce-Back Game Against Cavaliers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in a bit of a slump, dropping three of their last four games. That includes an embarrassing blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor on Monday night, a game in which the team showed very little competitive fire.

Their recent play doesn’t bode well for Wednesday night’s big matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden. Boston is winless in their previous two matchups with the Cavaliers this season, who have won nine of their last 11.

CSNNE’s play-by-play man Mike Gorman joined Toucher & Rich on Wednesday to preview the showdown, and while a win over the Cavaliers is a tall order, Gorman said the Celtics need to at least show their competitive fire.

“It needs to be a bounce back game for them and they need to compete better than they did the other night against Atlanta, or they’ll get embarrassed by the Cavaliers. Tonight is one of those games you circle on the calendar,” he said. “I do think the Celtics need to play a very competitive game. If they win, that’s terrific. But they need to be right there with this team to send the message that what we’ve seen since the break isn’t going to slide.”

Gorman said he can quickly forgive the team for getting blown out on Monday against Atlanta because it’s not something that has happened often this season. While it’s hard to look past the fact they’re just 3-8 against the Cavs, Raptors, Wizards and Hawks, Boston is still in a good position going forward. While nothing remains a lock when the postseason rolls around, the future remains bright for the C’s.

“Washington can beat the Celtics and the Celtics can beat Washington. Atlanta showed they can beat the Celtics, but I think the Celtics can beat Atlanta. I don’t think anything is a lock, but you look at their record and the Celtics are the second best team in the Eastern Conference and they have a legitimate shot at the No. 1 draft pick. That’s a pretty good position to be in,” said Gorman.

Gorman also touched on the team’s inactivity at last week’s trade deadline, and what Kevin Durant’s injury means for the Golden State Warriors: