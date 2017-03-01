NTSB Officials To Give Update After Fatal Methuen Plane Crash

METHUEN (CBS) — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were at a Methuen apartment building Wednesday morning, one day after a small plane crashed into one of the buildings, killing the pilot.

Officials from the NTSB were expected to give an update on the crash at 10 a.m.

The @NTSB is expected to provide an update on the #Methuen plane crash at 10am.

The plane, covered with a tarp, could still be seen protruding from the roof of building

Something caused the plane to fall from the sky as it approached the Lawrence Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. Tuesday, and it slammed into the roof of a building in the Pride’s Crossing Condo Complex.

Witnesses described seeing the nose of the plane pointing down, and the direction never regulating.

The pilot, Al Lavender, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the plane.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was attempting to land when it went down.

A Sonex aircraft crashed in a residential area in Methuen, MA at about 1:25 p.m. today. The aircraft was on a one mile final approach to Runway 14 at Lawrence Municipal Airport. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause for the accident.

Police said the building was on fire following the crash, and that the work of firefighters and the building’s sprinkler system confined damage to the attic and top floor of the building.

The man who lived in the apartment the plane hit was luckily not home.

All 25 residents who were in the building at the time got out safely, but the damage displaced about 34 people from the 12-unit building.

Those residents were still not allowed back in the building Wednesday morning.