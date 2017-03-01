Colin Miller Reportedly Will Avoid Supplemental Discipline For Hit That Injured Coyotes’ Burmistrov

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — During the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, defenseman Colin Miller delivered a hit to Alexander Burmistrov that led the Coyotes centerman to be hospitalized. Miller received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit – and he may have already been disciplined too much for it.

The NHL Department Of Player Safety appears to agree. CSNNE Bruins insider Joe Haggerty tweeted on Wednesday that Miller is not expected to receive any supplemental discipline for the hit.

No supplemental discipline coming for Bruins D-man Colin Miller after last night's hit on Alex Burmistrov, per league source — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 1, 2017

While it’s unfortunate that Burmistrov had to be stretchered off the ice and taken to a local hospital, the hit itself can’t be categorized as “dirty.” Miller led with his shoulder, didn’t necessarily target Burmistrov’s head, and even let up just before making contact without following through. He admitted to reporters after the game that he “let up a little bit” on the hit.

Colin Miller ejected for this hit on Burmistrov pic.twitter.com/ZgbDRtBFZO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 1, 2017

Burmistrov let fans know on his Instagram account that he’s OK.

Alex Burmistrov wants everyone to know he's okay! pic.twitter.com/KS78fxKl6n — Donna (@Donna_0903) March 1, 2017

If anything, the pass to Burmistrov was the dangerous part, not Miller’s hit. It’s always incredibly dangerous to make an outlet pass in the middle of the ice to a player who is skating cross-ice with his head down, precisely because of what happened to Burmistrov. NESN’s Billy Jaffe described it during the Bruins broadcast as a “suicide pass.”

I agree with Colin Miller getting ejected. Can't do that. Too dangerous. Colin Miller is the guy who made the pass to Burmistrov, right? — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) March 1, 2017

Good to know that legal hits are not subject to NHL discipline these days.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.