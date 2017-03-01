WEATHER ALERT: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
Colin Miller Reportedly Will Avoid Supplemental Discipline For Hit That Injured Coyotes’ Burmistrov

March 1, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Colin Miller, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — During the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, defenseman Colin Miller delivered a hit to Alexander Burmistrov that led the Coyotes centerman to be hospitalized. Miller received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit – and he may have already been disciplined too much for it.

The NHL Department Of Player Safety appears to agree. CSNNE Bruins insider Joe Haggerty tweeted on Wednesday that Miller is not expected to receive any supplemental discipline for the hit.

While it’s unfortunate that Burmistrov had to be stretchered off the ice and taken to a local hospital, the hit itself can’t be categorized as “dirty.” Miller led with his shoulder, didn’t necessarily target Burmistrov’s head, and even let up just before making contact without following through. He admitted to reporters after the game that he “let up a little bit” on the hit.

Burmistrov let fans know on his Instagram account that he’s OK.

If anything, the pass to Burmistrov was the dangerous part, not Miller’s hit. It’s always incredibly dangerous to make an outlet pass in the middle of the ice to a player who is skating cross-ice with his head down, precisely because of what happened to Burmistrov. NESN’s Billy Jaffe described it during the Bruins broadcast as a “suicide pass.”

Good to know that legal hits are not subject to NHL discipline these days.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

