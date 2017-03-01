WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial | Read More

Chris Long To Leave Patriots As Free Agent, Announces Decision On Instagram

March 1, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Chris Long, Instagram, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be in the market for a new defensive end this offseason. Chris Long announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he intends to leave the Patriots and sign with a new team after he becomes an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

Long played in all 16 games for the Patriots in 2016, starting seven and recording 4 sacks to go with 22 total tackles. His snap counts, however, steadily declined from Week 17 on. Long was on the field for only 15 plays in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite Long’s severely limited role in the Super Bowl, he came up with one of the biggest plays of the game when he drew a holding penalty against Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. The flag pushed the Falcons out of field goal range and forced them to punt, which allowed Tom Brady to drive the Patriots down the field and tie the game at 28. Of course, the Patriots went on to win 34-28 and complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Thank you Pats Nation. As a player you've given so much support to, I owe you an explanation as to why I'll be moving on in FA... even if it isn't a big deal. This year and this opportunity gave me a ton. I made lifelong friends in a great locker room and became a champion. I'm so thankful that Coach B (the GOAT) took a chance on me and allowed me the opportunity to play a small part in this wonderful year. This has zero to do with money, etc. It's the right move in my heart because I want to get back to being the player I was before. I'm thankful for my role this year, but as a competitor, I'm itching to do what I do best. It was important to say thank you personally. You may not remember me much, but I'll always remember y'all!! #driveforfive #missionaccomplished

A post shared by Chris Long 🆑⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on

Long’s comments about his “role” suggest that he is seeking a more regular role with a new team, rather than a rotational role like he had with the Patriots. He also may be seeking to play for a defense that would turn him loose more, rather than Belichick’s more conservative approach with defensive linemen.

With both Long and Jabaal Sheard expected to leave via unrestricted free agency, the Patriots will be left with rising star Trey Flowers as the only pure defensive end on the 2017 roster. Rob Ninkovich is also likely to contribute at that spot, but expect the Patriots to add at least one or two edge defenders in free agency and/or April’s NFL Draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia