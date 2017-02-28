WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Police Release Photos Of Quincy Stabbing Suspect

February 28, 2017 5:04 PM
QUINCY (CBS) — Police have released images of a man who is a suspect in the weekend stabbing of a woman at a Quincy bar.

The 43-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck early Sunday morning at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar on Quincy Avenue.

Police said Sunday the suspect, an Asian man, was seen in the bar by witnesses.

Another image of the Quincy stabbing suspect. (Photo credit: Quincy Police)

Authorities say he was wearing a dark knit hat, a three-quarter length coat possibly green or multi-colored and armed with a knife that was not recovered at the scene.

Police say this man may be the same person seen driving a dark-colored SUV by officers who initially arrived at the bar after the attack.

Quincy Police say the female victim remains in critical condition at Boston Medical Center. If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call Quincy Police.

