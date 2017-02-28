Second Accused Killer Held Without Bail In Peabody Double Murder

February 28, 2017 9:59 AM
PEABODY (CBS) — The second man accused in the brutal killing of a couple in Peabody earlier this month was arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday morning.

Wes Doughty was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail after a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Doughty and Michael Hebb, 45, are both in custody in connection with the gruesome murders of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40.

Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O'Connor (WBZ-TV)

Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor (WBZ-TV)

Hebb was arrested last week, and was also held without bail on two charges of first-degree murder.

Michael Hebb in Peabody District Court Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Michael Hebb in Peabody District Court Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Doughty spent more than five days on the run before he was arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He allegedly carjacked a man in Middleton last week before heading south. A judge said Doughty would likely face charges of carjacking and kidnapping in Salem District Court on Thursday.

 

Doughty is due back in court on April 6 for a probable cause hearing.

 

