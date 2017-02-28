NH Elementary School Hosts ‘Duck Wedding’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A happy couple waddled down the aisle during a wedding ceremony held at a New Hampshire elementary school.
Weston Elementary School students in Manchester helped plan a wedding for two ducks that were hatched as part of a kindergarten project two years ago.
In recent months, students took part in the planning of the wedding by designing invitations for parents, writing vows, and crafting a menu for the reception.
Thursday was the big day for the happy couple, and the ducks walked down a makeshift aisle as students and their parents looked on.
Principal Liz MacDonald officiated the ceremonies.
No word yet if the birds plan to fly south for their honeymoon.