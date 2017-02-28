JetBlue To Start Daily Flights From Worcester To JFK Airport

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

February 28, 2017 12:06 PM
WORCESTER (CBS) – JetBlue is going to expand its service out of Worcester with flights to New York City.

In an event at the Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the airline revealed it will soon have a daily non-stop flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport, once Massport installs a new instrument landing system.

That will reportedly be completed early next year.

The $30 million project will allow planes to land in Worcester in low visibility weather conditions, according to Massport.

JetBlue has been flying out of Worcester since in 2013.

It has daily trips to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale airports in Florida.

