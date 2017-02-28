Jay Talking Travel: Alleys Of Italy

I am not a fan of massive city squares and thoroughfares, but instead, prefer cozy warrens of cobble-stoned streets and dimly lit alleys. Italy is a trove of such structures and most Italian cities and towns are laced with them. This particular video features alleys from Venice, Modena, and the coastal towns in the Cinque Terre region.
Travel is a hassle and an expense, and if there are to be moments on a trip that make it worthwhile for me, they are likely to happen at small tables, at small restaurants, in labyrinths of narrow and ancient alleyways such as these.
This video features an original soundtrack by Bradley Jay. It is an instrumental version of the song called “I See You.”