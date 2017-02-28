Report: Jared Odrick Visits Patriots, Passes Physical

BOSTON (CBS) — The Super Bowl glow has officially worn off in the offices of 1 Patriot Place, as the front office has been busy in preparing the team for next year and beyond.

That work has included, according to a report, a visit from free agent defensive lineman Jared Odrick.

Mike Kaye of WTLV in Jacksonville reported that Odrick visited the Patriots and passed a physical this week.

The 29-year-old was released by the Jaguars this month — a moment he captured and shared via Instagram and Twitter:

This is me getting released by the @Jaguars A post shared by Jared Odrick (@maxbaer75) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:17am PST

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound Odrick played in just six games last season. In his career between Miami and Jacksonville, he’s recorded 23.5 sacks, 170 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception in 87 games played. Prior to last season, he had played in all 16 games for five consecutive seasons.

He’s recorded two sacks in nine games against the Patriots, and also made his lone career interception on a deflected Tom Brady pass.

Back in 2012, Belichick was asked about Odrick’s pass rush ability.

“Strong, physical guy. I think his technique has really improved too. Again, there’s another player that plays hard, he’s got good physical strength and has good quickness. But I think his technique and his overall anticipation in the game has gotten better and he’s become a more effective inside rusher,” Belichick said. “Not that he wasn’t, but I think it’s just become better through experience and quickness and I’m sure working with a player like [Randy] Starks who is very good as an inside pass rusher. That has helped Odrick too but I think he’s gotten better every year in the league and he’s certainly gotten better over the course of this season with his technique and just his understanding of using his pass rush moves and his ability because he’s always been big, strong, fast. He’s a tough kid, plays hard, has a real good motor. I think he’s been able to take those tools and become a little more technique savvy and utilize them well.”