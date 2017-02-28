Police Chase Ends In Crash In Everett; 1 Arrested

EVERETT (CBS) — One man is under arrest after police say he led them of a chase from Charlestown to Everett that ended in a crash into three parked cars.
State Police said they were pursuing William Seaburg, who had a warrant for assault out of Charlestown.
They said Seaburg crashed on Bow Street in Everett, hitting three parked cars that belonged to a single family.
He then fled on foot, but police said a K9 unit tracked him and brought him into custody.
WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs spoke with a man who said he owned all three of the damaged vehicles.
He said he heard the crash from his window, then came outside and saw all of the damage.
Seaburg is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on the assault warrant, in addition to a charge of failing to stop for a state trooper.