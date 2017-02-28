Isaiah Thomas’ Franchise-Record Scoring Streak Ends At 43 Games

BOSTON (CBS) — Not much went right for the Celtics’ offense on Monday night, and it certainly didn’t help that their leading scorer had a rare off-night.

Isaiah Thomas shot just 4-of-21 for 19 points in Monday night’s 114-98 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, ending his franchise record 43-game streak of scoring 20 points or more. But Boston’s lone All-Star didn’t sound very concerned that his streak came to an end following the defeat.

“I’ll break it again,” Thomas said confidently. “I’m not worried about it. I’ll break it.”

Thomas had his worst shooting night of the season, going just 1-of-7 on his jumpers and 1-of-6 from downtown. He was just 3-of-13 when attacking the basket, scoring 10 of his 19 points at the free throw line.

“They didn’t do nothing special,” Thomas said of the Hawks, who were able to keep him in check in all but one game of their first round matchup in last season’s playoffs. “It’s just I missed a lot of shots in the paint that I usually make. I got to where I wanted to. That wasn’t just me. It was our team. We missed a lot of shots that we usually make. And you just have to tip your hat off to the Atlanta Hawks.”

Thomas is shooting 46 percent for the season, but is in a bit of a slump in Boston’s four games since the All-Star break, shooting just 36 percent from the floor. “The King In The Fourth” scored just two points in final frame on Monday night, and was on the bench with three minutes to go with the Hawks up by 20.

“The whole world knows what time it is in the fourth quarter and they’re game-planning to stop me,” he said. “I just have to figure it out. And I will.”