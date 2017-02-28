WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
SMALL PLANE CRASH: Former Newburyport Mayor Killed In Methuen Crash | Read More

Bruins Reportedly Targeting Islanders Goalie Jaroslav Halak For Possible Trade

February 28, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins may not be in the market for a significant move before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline – nor should they. But if there’s any area of need that they could fill relatively cheaply, it’s backup goaltender.

A new report suggests that the Bruins are in the market for such a piece. Former NHL goalie, now analyst Kevin Weekes tweeted on Tuesday that he’s hearing rumblings of the Bruins, Oilers, and Flames being “in on” Islanders netminder Jaroslav Halak in potential trade talks.

The 31-year-old Halak has struggled when on the ice this season, going 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals against average and .904 save percentage – and yet, incredibly, he could still represent an upgrade over the Bruins’ revolving door of goalies behind Tuukka Rask. Anton Khudobin, Zane McIntyre, and Malcolm Subban have combined for a collective 3-10-2 record with a 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage.

Halak’s $4.5 million salary could have been problematic for the Bruins in acquiring him, especially with the NHL salary cap likely to remain flat next season. But Weekes acknowledged that the Islanders would have to retain Halak’s salary for a deal to work, while insisting that the Bruins are interested – as he explained when he admonished this foul-mouthed Bruins fan.

(Credit: @KevinWeekes on Twitter)

(Credit: @KevinWeekes on Twitter)

Weekes’ report comes less than a week after Bruins GM Don Sweeney told the Boston Globe’s Kevin-Paul Dupont that the Bruins could be looking into adding a new backup goalie.

“It’s tough to find at this time [of the season], but they exist,” Sweeney said on backup goalies. “But it’s just a matter of teams are like, ‘Well, what are you giving up for it?’ That’s a big part of it.”

The concern now, of course, is that Sweeney might overpay for a player like Halak, who may only be a marginal upgrade at the spot and likely wouldn’t play at all in the playoffs if the Bruins got there. But the B’s have been simply abysmal when anyone but Rask has been in net. Considering that they ostensibly believe they can still be a playoff team, a more representative presence on Rask’s nights off could help them get there – and keep Rask more fresh for a potential playoff run.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia