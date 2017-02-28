Boston’s Best Corned Beef And Cabbage

By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy St. Patrick’s Day is a festive day of celebration and indulgence in Boston. There are many activities and lots of fun to be had but the day is not complete without enjoying a heaping plate of corned beef and cabbage or a breakfast meal including a pile of corned beef hash. There are many restaurants from which to choose a traditional Irish feast on St. Patrick’s Day in Boston.



Doyle’s Cafe

3484 Washington St.

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

(617) 524-2345

www.doylescafeboston.com 3484 Washington St.Jamaica Plain, MA 02130(617) 524-2345 This long time Boston establishment has been serving corned beef from Boston Brisket in Newmarket Square since 1882. The corned beef and cabbage dinner at Doyle’s Cafe is a traditional and delicious meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day along with a Guinness Stout. Live Irish music adds to the celebration at this historic landmark in Jamaica Plain, MA, on the outskirts of the city. Doyle’s Cafe has been voted Boston’s Best Pub in the past.

JJ Foley’s

117 E. Berkeley St.

Boston, MA 02118

(617) 728-9101

www.jjfoleyscafe.com 117 E. Berkeley St.Boston, MA 02118(617) 728-9101 JJ Foley’s St. Patrick’s Day fare offers meals from recipes that have transcended generations. The traditional boiled corned beef dinner includes corned beef, potatoes, carrots and cabbage. They also have a great corned beef sandwich and a meal of homemade corned beef hash topped with two eggs and a buttermilk biscuit on the side. For those with a desire for a bit of a fancier breakfast, JJ Foley’s makes a delicious Corned Beef Hash Eggs Benedict on homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with Hollandaise sauce. It does not get much more Irish than a St. Patrick’s Day meal at JJ Foley’s.



The Black Rose

160 State St.

Boston, MA 02109

(617) 742-2286

www.blackroseboston.com 160 State St.Boston, MA 02109(617) 742-2286 The Black Rose has been a popular Irish pub and restaurant for the past 40 years. Located at the historic Faneuil Hall, this pub serves traditional Irish food year-round along with pints of Guinness. The St. Patrick's Day menu includes a traditional corned beef dinner with all the trimmings. There are a couple of other menu choice that include corned beef and will please every palate. Homemade Corned Beef Hash is topped with two perfectly poached eggs and hollandaise sauce with a side of toast. A non-traditional Irish menu choice at The Black Rose is Corned Beef & Cabbage Eggrolls served with Spicy Thousand Island Dressing.



Emmet’s Irish Pub

6 Beacon St.

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 742-8565

www.emmetsirishpubandrestaurant.com 6 Beacon St.Boston, MA 02108(617) 742-8565 Emmet’s Irish Pub is nestled on Beacon Hill, not far from the Massachusetts State House and the picturesque Boston Common. The St. Patrick’s Day menu at this pub includes a brunch item of Corned Beef Hash, potato, scallions, chorizo and two eggs along with a fruit cup, a Reuben Sandwich piled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing for lunch and a traditional Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage meal for dinner. There are many delicious and traditional Irish meals from which to choose when dining at Emmet’s Irish Pub.