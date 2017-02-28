Minivan Crashes Inside Acton Nail Salon

ACTON (CBS) – A man who works at a nail salon in Acton drove right through the front of the building Tuesday morning, police said.
Phuong Tran of North Chelmsford told investigators he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake when he plowed his Toyota minivan through the front of Acton Nails and Spa on Great Road just after 9:30 a.m.
No one was hurt and no one was inside the store during the crash.
The salon was shut down for the day so the minivan could be removed and the building inspector can assess the damage.