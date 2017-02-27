Peabody Double Murder Suspect Returns To Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – A suspect wanted in a double murder in Peabody is back in Massachusetts after more than five days on the run.
State Police troopers escorted Wes Doughty off an American Airlines jet at Logan Airport late Monday afternoon.
Doughty had been on the run before his arrest last Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He is the second suspect in custody in connection with the gruesome Feb. 18 killings of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor in a Peabody home. Michael Hebb was arrested last Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.
Doughty also allegedly carjacked a man in Middleton before heading south.
Officers brought Doughty to the Middleton House of Correction. He will face murder charges Tuesday morning in Peabody District Court.