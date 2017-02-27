Trader Joe’s Recalls Apple Sauce Over Glass Fears

BOSTON (CBS) — Jars of apple sauce are being pulled from Trader Joe’s shelves because they may contain glass.
The recall affects Trader Joe’s First Crush Organic Apple Sauce and Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold in all stores, as well as their All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, which is sold in only some states.
Both have expiration dates of 2018.
Trader Joe’s says all of the potentially affected jars have been taken off of shelves and destroyed.
The company said they will issue a full refund to customers who return the apple sauce.
More info can be found on the Trader Joe’s website.