Cape Man Killed In Snowmobile Crash In Maine

EUSTIS, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man has become the seventh person to die in a snowmobile crash in Maine this year.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 60-year-old Dennis Picard of South Chatham was killed while snowmobiling on a trail in Eustis on Sunday.
The department says he lost control while navigating around a sharp corner and crashed into a tree.
Picard was pronounced dead at the scene.
A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy; the death remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.