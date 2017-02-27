WBZ4[1]
Sen. Warren To Attend Trump Address With Iraqi Refugee

February 27, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Congress, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Refugees

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has invited a refugee from Iraq to accompany her to President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

The Massachusetts Democrat says Tiba Faraj will be her guest at Tuesday’s speech by the Republican president.

Warren says Faraj arrived in Massachusetts in 2010 with her parents and sibling after a journey spanning seven years and thousands of miles. She became an American citizen last year.

Faraj’s journey began in 2006 when her father was shot and disabled after working for an American-backed development organization in Iraq.

The family fled to Jordan and was granted admission to the U.S. after a lengthy screening process. They live in Boston. Faraj studies accounting at UMass-Dartmouth.

Warren says Faraj’s courage, resilience and optimism embody the American spirit.

