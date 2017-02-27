WBZ4[1]
Raptors Kyle Lowry To Undergo Wrist Surgery; Likely Out Until The Playoffs

February 27, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Kyle Lowrie, NBA, Sports News, Toronto Raptors

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Celtics’ biggest foes for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference was dealt a giant blow on Monday.

The Toronto Raptors, who beat the Celtics in their first game back from the All-Star break last Friday, looked poised to make Boston’s quest to finish as the East’s “best team not from Cleveland” a difficult task. Their come-from-behind win last week was done without the services of All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, led by DeMar DeRozan with mid-season pickups Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker also playing pivotal roles in the victory.

As it turns out, the Raptors will have to rely on that trio and others for the rest of the regular season. The team announced on Monday that Lowry will undergo surgery on his right wrist, with the hope that he’s back in time for the playoffs.

Toronto currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the three-seeded Washington Wizards in the loss column with both teams three games back of the Celtics. The Raptors currently hold a 2.5 game edge over the Atlanta Hawks for the four-seed and home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Lowry was averaging a career-best 22.8 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds this season. The Raptors have already completed their regular season series with Boston, going 3-1 against the C’s.

