‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Former Holy Cross Basketball Player Neil Fingleton Dies

February 27, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Holy Cross, Neil Fingleton

LONDON (AP) — Neil Fingleton, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in “Game of Thrones” has died at 36.

The Tall Persons Club says Fingleton, who was Britain’s tallest man, died Saturday. British media reported the cause as heart failure.

Fingleton was recognized by Guinness World Records in 2007 as the U.K.’s tallest man.

Neil Fingleton, Britain's tallest man is presented with the Guinness World Record for being Britain's tallest man at The London Book Fair on April 16, 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Neil Fingleton, Britain’s tallest man is presented with the Guinness World Record for being Britain’s tallest man at The London Book Fair on April 16, 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Born in northeast England in 1980, Fingleton told the Guinness records website in 2006 that “I have always been taller than everyone since I can remember.”

His height made him a basketball natural, and Fingleton played college basketball in the United States for the University of North Carolina and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Neil Fingleton dunks during the McDonald's High School All - American at The Fleet Center in Boston, March 29, 2000. (Photo credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Neil Fingleton dunks during the McDonald’s High School All – American at The Fleet Center in Boston, March 29, 2000. (Photo credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

He went on to a short professional basketball career in the U.S. and Europe before turning to acting.

He appeared in films including “417 Ronin and “X-Men: First Class” and in TV shows including “Doctor Who” and the hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”

In the “Games of Thrones” the fearsome Mag was a giant on the northern side of the great ice wall that was guarded by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night’s Watch.

