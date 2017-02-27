Eye On Education: Black History Made In Boston Celebrated At Local School

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the last day of Black History Month. Students of all ages are exposed to stories often hidden from history.

The first public elementary school in the country was the Mather School in Boston. A joyous celebration of African heritage was held there as students recited poetry, sang and commemorated historical events.

“I’m Susan Goodman and I wrote “The First Step.”

And a special reading by author Susan Goodman from Lesley University was part of the program (Wondermoreboston.org is an organization that connects authors with school visits).

Goodman’s book, “The First Step,” is the little-known story of the first fight for school desegregation by the family of a Boston girl named Sarah Roberts in 1847.

“This is a story about them. This is a story about Boston. It’s a story about African American people getting together and deciding to put the city on notice,” Susan Goodman said.

A Mather School student was happy to hear Goodman’s book.

“I was glad that it happened because all white kids and black kids can go to the same school,” Brivhony said.

To Mather School principal Rochelle Nwosu, it’s a fitting story for her students to know and remember.

“The connection to the book and really what we do in our school on a daily basis really feels great for us and we really celebrate it here at our school, especially with the assembly and also having Susan Goodman here today is just a big big win for us a well,” Nwosu said.

Boston was the first major city to integrate its schools in 1855. Other cities followed.

Let us know if you have an Eye on Education story!