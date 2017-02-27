WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

David Pastrnak Sneakily Made Bruins History On Their West Coast Road Trip

February 27, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Call me crazy, but the Bruins might have something with this Pastrnak kid.

It’s already common knowledge that 20-year-old David Pastrnak is quickly developing into a high-end goal scorer at the National Hockey League level. He’s 11th in the league with 26 goals this season – and due to missed time, he ranks seventh with 0.47 goals per game. But you may not have been aware that Pastrnak is actually on something of a historic pace.

It’s hard to believe that Pastrnak is scoring at such an incredible clip before he even turns 21 years old. And to really put his breakout season into perspective, his 26th goal of the season last Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings set a new Bruins franchise record for career goals before age 21.

As you can see in this graphic from the NHL on NBC Twitter account, Pastrnak is in some seriously elite company:

Pastrnak doesn’t turn 21 until May 25, so he has the rest of the regular season to obliterate the record. He has 20 games left to add to his total, which means he has a good chance to hit 60 career goals by the time May rolls around.

The winger scored his record-breaking goal during a power play, splintering his stick in the process. NESN’s Jack Edwards described the goal as a “change-up” – an accurate assessment, considering how confused Kings goalie Peter Budaj looked in the moment.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Pastrnak turns out like Sergei Samsonov, who won the Calder Trophy as a 19-year-old in 1997-98 but ended up with just 235 career goals. But hey, if “Pasta” can approach even the same offensive stratosphere as the legends he passed on the list, then the Bruins have something special on their hands.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia