Newburyport Churches Increase Security After Break-Ins

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Churches are bolstering their security after four historic churches were broken into and robbed between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The thief or thieves robbed The First Religious Society Church and Parish Hall, First Church of Christ Scientist and Old South First Presbyterian Church.

“It’s awful. Again, it’s a crime of opportunity, you know there’s cash in these churches,” said Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.

The East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury was hit as well.

Newburyport Police said the thief or thieves took hundreds of dollars, a laptop and other valued items.

“We’re looking for anyone that was in the area, seen anything out of the ordinary, either here in Newburyport or in Salisbury near either of the churches,” Murray said.

The churches are not affiliated, but police are considering whether any common groups used the buildings.

Investigators are looking into the similarities between the break-ins but they are seeking the public’s help with this investigation.