WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Blake Swihart Is Already Over His Throwing Woes

February 27, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Blake Swihart, Boston Red Sox, Matt Dolloff, MLB, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Blake Swihart appeared to be suffering through what’s commonly known as “the yips” at the start of spring training. As the Red Sox catcher worked off the rust in his return to his original position, he struggled early on to throw the ball back to the pitcher.

Swihart’s throwing woes could have been one of the more insufferable issues Red Sox fans would witness in 2017 – but apparently, Swihart is already over it. Manager John Farrell told Corey Long of MLB.com that Swihart has mostly “worked through” his issues behind the plate and expects him to only continue to improve.

Swihart himself sounds like his throwing issues are in the rearview mirror.

“I feel really good back there, I’m getting more and more comfortable every day,” said Swihart. “I just need to keep working in the bullpen, keep doing my drill work and take it into the game.”

Fortunately, Swihart was apparently able to physically get over his problems quickly before it snowballed. Throwing the ball back to the pitcher is arguably the simplest task in all of baseball and struggling to do so would be entirely a mental issue. It’s good that Swihart didn’t morph into a real-life version of Rube Baker from Major League II and the Red Sox didn’t have to bust out the Playboy magazines for him to read out loud.

The key phrase from the report, however, is that Farrell said Swihart has worked through his issues “for the most part.” So there’s apparently a sliver of a possibility that the problem pops back up again. Hopefully not, because the Red Sox may ultimately need Swihart’s bat in the lineup – and the only way to do that would be to park him behind the plate.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia