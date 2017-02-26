WBZ4[1]
Phantom Gourmet: Pepperoni Taste Test

February 26, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: pepperoni, Phantom Gourmet, Taste Test, Top Of The Food Chain

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four packages of pepperoni at a local supermarket. The contenders were Boar’s Head, Bridgford, Hormel, and Margherita. See if you can guess which spicy snack ended up at the Top of the Food Chain.

Boar's Head pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Boar’s Head pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Boar’s Head finished in last place. The terrible-looking pizza on the package should have been the first clue that this pepperoni was subpar. The slices themselves have an off-putting aroma and an unappetizingly greasy appearance. And when it came to taste, this chewy, rubbery ‘roni was just way too vinegar-y.

Hormel pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Hormel pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Hormel fared only slightly better in Phantom’s taste test. This pepperoni is pale in color and weak in flavor. It’s almost aggressively mild, with salt totally overpowering the spice. Hormel might be fine for kids, but any adult is going to want something better.

Margherita pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Margherita pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

The runner-up is Margherita. Finally, a pepperoni worth putting on a pizza! These slices are full of deliciously complex flavors. There’s plenty of paprika, garlic, and salt, with just the right amount of fat and acidity to balance things out. While this brand is certainly a solid choice, it simply doesn’t stand out enough to take the top spot.

Bridgford pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

Bridgford pepperoni. (WBZ-TV)

At the top of the food chain is Bridgford. Unlike the other competitors, these tasty slices have an authentically rustic, uneven edge, making them look like they were cut straight from the stick. Each piece is soft yet meaty, with a taste that starts mild, then gets wild with plenty of spice and smoke. On the downside, this is the one brand that doesn’t come in a re-sealable package–but since it tastes so good, you’ll probably eat it all anyway. That’s why Bridgford pepperoni is at the Top of the Food Chain.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.

