NH Man Killed In Andover Crash

ANDOVER (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash in Andover that killed a New Hampshire man.
Troopers were called to northbound Interstate 93 shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. A pickup truck involved in the crash had gone off the road into nearby woods.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as a 34-year-old man from Plaistow, New Hampshire, but did not release his name.
Two other cars involved in the crash had minor damage but their drivers were not injured.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other details were immediately released.