Keller @ Large: Joe Mathieu On Trump’s Approval Ratings

BOSTON (CBS) — One month into Donald Trump’s presidency, his approval ratings are dismal–what WBZ political analyst Jon Keller calls “George W. Bush at the end territory.”

Keller sat down with WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Joe Mathieu to discuss those ratings. Keller asked Mathieu when those low ratings would start to matter politically.

Mathieu said that, traditionally, the so-called “honeymoon” period ends after about 100 days or so–but that this time, things are different.

“Half the country is giving him a honeymoon, and half of it is not,” Mathieu said. “As long as the president can convince a sizeable number of people that polls are fake and wrong, just like they were going into the election, then he buys himself some time.”

Jon mentioned that, sooner or later, Republican incumbents may want to distance themselves from Trump’s low-rated administration–and Jon and Mathieu agreed that may come as soon as this summer and fall.

“When campaigning kicks in, absolutely,” said Mathieu. “By then, we may have a sense of where Obamacare is going, where the wall is going, and some of the other states’ rights issues that we heard about that will absolutely impact around that time.”

Keller and Mathieu also talked about protests at recent Republican town halls, and how Trump’s policies could affect Massachusetts.

